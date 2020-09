Ana just figured out something that her boyfriend does A LOT. Whose fault is this and who is going to pay for it?

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

KKMS Daily News: Kellie’s Beauty Tips

KKMS Daily News: The Almost Break Up

KKMS Daily News: Producer Nick’s Kids Are Angles?

Also On Radio Now 92.1: