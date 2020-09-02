News
HomeNews

Cardi B Teams Up With Atlantic Records To Encourage Voter Registration

The deadlines are just around the corner.

Cardi B Headcount

Source: Atlantic Records / Atlantic

Cardi B is back with a new public service announcement and it’s all about the upcoming 2020 presidential election. With the help of Atlantic Records, the superstar is getting the word out about the importance of voter registration. 

“Let me tell you something: state deadlines are coming very quick,” Cardi says on Atlantic’s Instagram post. “So make sure y’all click the link in the bio so y’all can register to vote.”

Earlier this year, a group of employees at Atlantic Records launched a company-wide task force called ATL Votes, which plans out efforts to raise awareness about voting with the help of their roster’s platforms and star-power. They also teamed up with HeadCount to integrate their voter registration platform into the websites, email lists, and live streams of the label’s artists.  Fans even have opportunities to win video chats with one of their favorite artists if they show proof of their registration.  

Cardi has never been shy about utilizing her platform to bring awareness about political issues and social injustices.  Recently, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper held a Zoom call with Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden discussing free college, police brutality, racism, and her passionate plea for Trump to leave office.  

“I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job. But I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay. I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, “This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours.” Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth.”

And over the past couple of months, the outspoken rapper put Georgia on blast for prematurely opening the state during the pandemic, chopped it up with Sen. Bernie Sanders when he was running for Democratic Party nomination to discuss the state of the nation, and gave away $1 million with Fashion Nova toward coronavirus relief.  You can’t forget her coming after Melania Trump supporters for shaming the rapper’s erotic past after her hit single with Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” went viral. 

 Anyway, check out the voter registration page here.

Cardi B Teams Up With Atlantic Records To Encourage Voter Registration  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

card b

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Baby Yoda the Game
Baby Yoda! ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere…
 5 hours ago
09.02.20
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship
Congrats! Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Announce…
 1 day ago
09.01.20
Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts
Actress Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
16 items2020 MTV Video Music Awards
2020 MTV VMAs: Winners & Performances [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
08.31.20
Katy Perry Q&A With Singapore-Based Global E-Retailer SHEIN
Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl,…
 7 days ago
08.26.20
TikTok Is Suing the Trump Administration Over App…
 1 week ago
08.24.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
BTS’ “Dynamite” Breaks YouTube Record, Over 100 Million…
 1 week ago
08.24.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-UNIVERSITY-CORRUPTION
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky)…
 2 weeks ago
08.21.20
WATCH: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Reunites With Virtual Beyoncé…
 2 weeks ago
08.19.20
Cardi B Claps Back At Carole Baskin: “You…
 3 weeks ago
08.15.20
FIJI Water At The Weinstein Company's Pre-Oscar Dinner
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Expecting Baby No.…
 3 weeks ago
08.13.20
YouTuber Jake Paul’s Home Raided By FBI
 4 weeks ago
08.06.20
Instagram Reels
Instagram Launches New Reels Feature To Keep You…
 4 weeks ago
08.05.20
Report: Tayshia Adams Replaces Clare Crawley As The…
 4 weeks ago
08.04.20
Photos
Close