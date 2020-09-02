Baby Yoda! ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date

Oh, get the Baby Yodas out! Disney announced on Wednesday (September 2) that their hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian will return with all-new episodes on October 30.

This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8oruZ3oedx — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 2, 2020

The show premiered in 2019 along with the launch of Disney’s streaming service to rave reviews and a brand new pop culture phenomenon in Baby Yoda. Back in February, Disney wasted no time in announcing that the show would return for a second season The love didn’t stop there as the show has been nominated for 15 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Drama Series. We could give you a refresher of The Mandalorian and his exploits as a well-beloved bounty hunter turned protector and father figure … but we’ll give you a whole lot of Baby Yoda instead!

