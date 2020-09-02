Entertainment News
National Suicide Prevention Month: How To Prevent Suicide

Depression in young women

Source: martin-dm / Getty

The first thing is first, understand you have resources available to you.

It’s advised that if you are feeling like you want to cause harm to yourself, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) is a 24-hour phone number that will allow you to reach out to a trained counselor that can support and assist you.

If you are concerned about someone, there are warning signs to watch for according to the CDC.

  • Feeling like a burden
  • Being isolated
  • Increased anxiety
  • Feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
  • Increased substance use
  • Looking for a way to access lethal means
  • Increased anger or rage
  • Extreme mood swings
  • Expressing hopelessness
  • Sleeping too little or too much
  • Talking or posting about wanting to die
  • Making plans for suicide
Did you know September is National Suicide Prevention Month? Suicide is something no one likes to speak about. The very act causes people to stereotype those that commit suicide. We know in difficult times, not everyone has found a way to cope with their difficulties. According to the American Foundation Of Suicide Prevention, suicide ranked as the 10th leading cause of death in the United States as of  2018. We all are struggling in some form, thankfully there are sources that can help us. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 RELATED: Brandy Says Her Daughter Sy’rai Saved Her From Suicide Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt: “Mental Illness Is real” Lawsuit Claims 9-Year-Old’s Suicide Caused By School’s Failure To Stop Racist, Sexist Bullying  

You may feel like you cannot help anyone that may want to harm themself, but you can. Here are ways you can help:

  • Ask.
  • Keep them safe.
  • Be there.
  • Follow up.
  • Help them connect. Start with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255)

