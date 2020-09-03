Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Millennialympics: Who Is Taking Home The Gold?!

Millennialympics Finale

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

It is the final event in the Millennialympics, and there can only be one winner. Who is taking home the gold? Who will be deemed the best millennial on the show?

