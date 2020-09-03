Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The Batman’

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

COVID-19 is apparently setting its sights on its next victims: the DC Extended Universe.

After an initial report released Thursday (September 4) stated that production on the upcoming film The Batman halted due to a crewmember contracting the virus, Vanity Fair revealed that the crewmember in question was none other than The Batman star Robert Pattinson.

Pattison’s positive test comes less than 24 hours after another DC movie member, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed he and his entire family had tested positive for COVID-19 but were on the other side of it.

The Batman had resumed filming in London weeks after its initial trailer premiere and Warner Bros. would not comment on any individual worker’s health, sharing only a statement reading: “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

The upcoming Batman film focuses on Pattison’s Caped Crusader in his second year of being a vigilante and is solving a series of gruesome serial killings. He winds up crossing paths with Paul Dano‘s Edward Nigma, aka The Riddler, Zoë Kravitz‘s Selina Kyle aka Catwoman and Colin Farrell‘s Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin.

Also involved are Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Batman’s loyal butler and assistant Alfred and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. See the trailer for The Batman below.

RELATED: The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested Positive For COVID-19

RELATED: Kevin Hart Reveals He Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year

RELATED: Bryan Cranston Urges People To “Wear Your Damn Mask” After Recent Bout With COVID-19

COVID-19 , robert pattinson , the batman

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four
Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The…
 4 hours ago
09.03.20
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Red Carpet
The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested…
 23 hours ago
09.02.20
National Suicide Prevention Month: How To Prevent Suicide
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Baby Yoda the Game
Baby Yoda! ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship
Congrats! Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Announce…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts
Actress Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica…
 3 days ago
09.01.20
16 items2020 MTV Video Music Awards
2020 MTV VMAs: Winners & Performances [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
08.31.20
Katy Perry Q&A With Singapore-Based Global E-Retailer SHEIN
Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl,…
 1 week ago
08.26.20
TikTok Is Suing the Trump Administration Over App…
 1 week ago
08.24.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
BTS’ “Dynamite” Breaks YouTube Record, Over 100 Million…
 1 week ago
08.24.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-UNIVERSITY-CORRUPTION
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky)…
 2 weeks ago
08.21.20
WATCH: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Reunites With Virtual Beyoncé…
 2 weeks ago
08.19.20
Cardi B Claps Back At Carole Baskin: “You…
 3 weeks ago
08.15.20
FIJI Water At The Weinstein Company's Pre-Oscar Dinner
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Expecting Baby No.…
 3 weeks ago
08.13.20
Photos
Close