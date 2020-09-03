News
HomeNews

McDoanlds Confirm Travis Scott Partnership, Travis Scott Meal Coming Next Week

LaFlame is rocking with the Golden Arches.

McDonald's x Travis Scott

Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

The big non-secret of Cactus Jack teaming with Golden Arches had finally been confirmed. Today (Sept. 3), McDonald’s announced it has partnered with Travis Scott.

McDonald's x Travis Scott

Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

Starting September 8 and running through October 4, “the Travis Scott Meal” will be available at participating McDonald’s. The meal includes a Quarter Pounder® with cheese, fries with BBQ sauce to dip in and a Sprite—for $6.

But the partnership isn’t just food, with plans for a charitable component to what’s being touted as a “collaborative partnership across food, fashion and community effort.” Scott also designed custom Cactus Jack t-shirts for McDonald’s crew to wear during the promotion with more surprises and releases in store in the coming weeks.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” said Travis Scott via a press statement. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

McDonald’s is sure looking forward to having LaFlame on board to give their marketing efforts a boost.

“Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are,” said Morgan Flatley, McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, via a press statement. “Travis is a true McDonald’s fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world. This is the first time in nearly 30 years we’ve introduced a superstar’s name to our menu – we’re excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald’s near you starting next week.”

 

 

 

McDoanlds Confirm Travis Scott Partnership, Travis Scott Meal Coming Next Week  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

McDonald's , Travis Scott

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four
Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The…
 9 hours ago
09.03.20
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Red Carpet
The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
National Suicide Prevention Month: How To Prevent Suicide
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Baby Yoda the Game
Baby Yoda! ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship
Congrats! Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Announce…
 3 days ago
09.01.20
Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts
Actress Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica…
 3 days ago
09.01.20
16 items2020 MTV Video Music Awards
2020 MTV VMAs: Winners & Performances [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
08.31.20
Katy Perry Q&A With Singapore-Based Global E-Retailer SHEIN
Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl,…
 1 week ago
08.26.20
TikTok Is Suing the Trump Administration Over App…
 1 week ago
08.24.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
BTS’ “Dynamite” Breaks YouTube Record, Over 100 Million…
 2 weeks ago
08.24.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-UNIVERSITY-CORRUPTION
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky)…
 2 weeks ago
08.21.20
WATCH: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Reunites With Virtual Beyoncé…
 2 weeks ago
08.19.20
Cardi B Claps Back At Carole Baskin: “You…
 3 weeks ago
08.15.20
FIJI Water At The Weinstein Company's Pre-Oscar Dinner
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Expecting Baby No.…
 3 weeks ago
08.13.20
Photos
Close