Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home With A Hatchet

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: DJDM/WENN.com / WENN

According to TMZ, rapper Silento, known for the hit single “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” allegedly walked into a home and threatened the homeowners as well as their children while he looked for his girlfriend.

The Georgia rapper is facing felony charges for his alleged actions and law enforcement arrested him last weekend as he entered the residence while waving around a hatchet. After he went into the home, someone screamed for help according to authorities and others tackled him to the ground and disarmed him. Silento’s friends arrived at the residence and told him that he was at the wrong house. They left before police were called.

Police found the rapper and later charged him with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $250,000 bond. Those aren’t the only charges he’s facing as he was arrested for alleged domestic violence in a separate incident stemming from the assault. He was taken into custody in Santa Ana, California and was later released with a charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or coinhabitant.

“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” went viral in 2015 and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The video has been viewed more than 1.7 billion times on YouTube.

