News
HomeNews

Justin Bieber Lives It Up Drake Style For “Popstar” Video With DJ Khaled

Drake does have a comedic role in the beginning at least...

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 / Getty

It was a long time in the making but finally DJ Khaled and Drake have finally come together to drop some new visuals for their collaboration cut, “Popstar.”

However, Drake is relegated to shooting his part from the comfort of his Canadian home due to the Coronavirus shutting down travel from the all sides of the border. Luckily for Drizzy he has a little pull in the music game and recruits non other than fellow Mountie, Justin Bieber to fill in for him and recite his verse throughout the visuals as he throws a soiree at his mansion with tons of guests and no masks to be seen.

Super spreader event?

Regardless of the Rona, the video was pretty damn funny and entertaining.

Check out the visuals to Director X’s “Popstar” below and let us know if Justin Bieber was a proper replacement for the King of The North.

Justin Bieber Lives It Up Drake Style For “Popstar” Video With DJ Khaled  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Drake , justin bieber

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 8 hours ago
09.04.20
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four
Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Red Carpet
The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
National Suicide Prevention Month: How To Prevent Suicide
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Baby Yoda the Game
Baby Yoda! ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship
Congrats! Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Announce…
 3 days ago
09.01.20
Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts
Actress Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica…
 4 days ago
09.01.20
16 items2020 MTV Video Music Awards
2020 MTV VMAs: Winners & Performances [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
08.31.20
Katy Perry Q&A With Singapore-Based Global E-Retailer SHEIN
Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl,…
 1 week ago
08.26.20
TikTok Is Suing the Trump Administration Over App…
 2 weeks ago
08.24.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
BTS’ “Dynamite” Breaks YouTube Record, Over 100 Million…
 2 weeks ago
08.24.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-UNIVERSITY-CORRUPTION
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky)…
 2 weeks ago
08.21.20
WATCH: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Reunites With Virtual Beyoncé…
 2 weeks ago
08.19.20
Cardi B Claps Back At Carole Baskin: “You…
 3 weeks ago
08.15.20
Photos
Close