Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Turn Up Energy Bites!

Turn Up Tuesday 090820

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Part-Time Justin teaches us to turn up with a healthy snack and how to successfully get out of a bad conversation.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHT

AUDIO

PHOTO

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 ¼ cups of oatmeal
  • ½ cups of peanut butter
  • ½ cup of toasted coconut shavings
  • ½ cup of chocolate chips
  • 2-3 tablespoons of honey
  • 2 tablespoons of flaxseeds
  • A pinch of salt
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE TURN UP TUESDAY

Turn Up Tuesday: Love Yourself

Turn Up Madlibs!

Turn Up Fashion Advice

turn up tuesday

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 4 days ago
09.04.20
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four
Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Red Carpet
The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested…
 6 days ago
09.02.20
National Suicide Prevention Month: How To Prevent Suicide
 6 days ago
09.02.20
Baby Yoda the Game
Baby Yoda! ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere…
 6 days ago
09.02.20
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship
Congrats! Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Announce…
 1 week ago
09.01.20
Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts
Actress Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica…
 1 week ago
09.01.20
16 items2020 MTV Video Music Awards
2020 MTV VMAs: Winners & Performances [VIDEO]
 1 week ago
08.31.20
Katy Perry Q&A With Singapore-Based Global E-Retailer SHEIN
Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl,…
 2 weeks ago
08.26.20
TikTok Is Suing the Trump Administration Over App…
 2 weeks ago
08.24.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
BTS’ “Dynamite” Breaks YouTube Record, Over 100 Million…
 2 weeks ago
08.24.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-UNIVERSITY-CORRUPTION
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky)…
 3 weeks ago
08.21.20
WATCH: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Reunites With Virtual Beyoncé…
 3 weeks ago
08.19.20
Cardi B Claps Back At Carole Baskin: “You…
 4 weeks ago
08.15.20
Photos
Close