Turn Up Energy Bites!

Part-Time Justin teaches us to turn up with a healthy snack and how to successfully get out of a bad conversation.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 ¼ cups of oatmeal
- ½ cups of peanut butter
- ½ cup of toasted coconut shavings
- ½ cup of chocolate chips
- 2-3 tablespoons of honey
- 2 tablespoons of flaxseeds
- A pinch of salt
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
