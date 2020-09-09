Entertainment News
‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End In 2021

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Show

After 20 seasons, countless relationship drama, babies born, weddings, divorces, tears, fights and more — Keeping Up With The Kardashians is finally coming to an end in 2021.

Kim Kardashian broke the news on Tuesday (September 8), shocking longtime fans of the show and prompting many to be thankful for the memories.

“To our amazing fans, it is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kim wrote in a statement. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children, we’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim

She continued, “Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021.”

Kim concluded, “Without Keeping Up With The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. his show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

The show first premiered on E! in 2007, opening viewers up to the lives of the three Kardashian sisters — Kim, Kourtney and Khloe and in the process turning them into household names. The series expanded out and made stars out of the girls’ mother, Kris Jenner, stepparent Caitlyn Jener as well as the girls’ younger brother Rob and step-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

