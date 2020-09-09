Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Love Letters To Kellie: “Get Him Arrested”

Love Letters To Kellie

Source: Kidd Nation / Radio One Digital

Kellie SLAYS with her advice today… Find out why someone needs to reevaluate their behavior, and why she suggests that you put him in jail!

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

