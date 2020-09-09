Peep The New Trailer For ‘Dune’ [Video]

It’s about that time for another decades-old classic to get the remake treatment and be blessed with new-age tech and CGI to bring its story more vividness and depth.

This time around it’s Frank Herbert’s classic 1965 novel Dune that’s due to get rebooted and from the looks of it’s first trailer, it’s head and shoulders above it’s 1984 predecessor of the same name (that joint was all kinds of struggle). The new Denis Villeneuve directed feature will be having everything that David Luynch’s 80’s adaptation did not (money, computers, more money), and because of that the new iteration looks like it will finally do Herbert’s classic some justice.

With an all-star cast consisting of Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Oscar Issac and Timothée Chalamet amongst others, the new 2020 Dune seems like it’s going to be one helluva ride.

Check out the new trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it drops in theaters on December 18.

