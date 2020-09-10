News
HomeNews

Drake Shares A Picture of Adonis Going To His First Day of School

Drake isn't shy about sharing his son with the world anymore...

(FILE) Drake Makes Historic Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With &apos;Toosie Slide&apos;. He becomes the...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Feels like just yesterday Pusha T shocked the Hip-Hop world when he revealed that Drake was hiding a child from the world and the world from his child.

Since then Drizzy has owned up to being that baby’s father and while we’re not entirely sure just how involved he is in baby Adonis’ life, he’s recently shared a new pic of his first child going to his first day of school. With his blond hair cornrowed to the back of his dome, Chrome Heart gear and all-black Air Force 1’s, little Adonis seems ready to stunt on his peers just like his multi-platinum daddy does on his.

Heck, he’s even rolling up to school in a black SUV like a baby don. Most of us grew up taking public transportation. Remember train and bus passes with the hologram on em?

An obviously proud Drake sending his kid off to school, Drizzy captioned the post with the heartfelt words, “First Day Of School…The World Is Yours kid 🌍.”

Indeed it is.

Of course the comments were flooded with well wishes from Drizzy’s celebrity friends such as YG, 21 Savage, Lala Anthony, and Ty Dolla $ign. No comments from Pusha or Kanye tho.

View this post on Instagram

First Day Of School…The World Is Yours kid 🌍

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake Shares A Picture of Adonis Going To His First Day of School  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Show
‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End In…
 2 days ago
09.09.20
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 6 days ago
09.04.20
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four
Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The…
 1 week ago
09.03.20
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Red Carpet
The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested…
 1 week ago
09.02.20
National Suicide Prevention Month: How To Prevent Suicide
 1 week ago
09.02.20
Baby Yoda the Game
Baby Yoda! ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere…
 1 week ago
09.02.20
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship
Congrats! Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Announce…
 1 week ago
09.01.20
Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts
Actress Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica…
 1 week ago
09.01.20
16 items2020 MTV Video Music Awards
2020 MTV VMAs: Winners & Performances [VIDEO]
 1 week ago
08.31.20
Katy Perry Q&A With Singapore-Based Global E-Retailer SHEIN
Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl,…
 2 weeks ago
08.26.20
TikTok Is Suing the Trump Administration Over App…
 2 weeks ago
08.24.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
BTS’ “Dynamite” Breaks YouTube Record, Over 100 Million…
 3 weeks ago
08.24.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-UNIVERSITY-CORRUPTION
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky)…
 3 weeks ago
08.21.20
WATCH: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Reunites With Virtual Beyoncé…
 3 weeks ago
08.19.20
Photos
Close