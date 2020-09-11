News
HomeNews

Alicia Keys Partners With The NFL For $1 Billion Black Owned Business Fund

Artist, activist, mother.

Alicia Keys In Concert

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

One of culture’s biggest voices is amplifying her community give back efforts in a major way. Alicia Keys is now working with the NFL to level the playing field for Black and Brown brands.

As spotted on HipHopDX the “You Don’t Know My Name” singer has partnered with the sports organization to provide Black owned businesses financial support to advance their reach. The league will launch an endowment fund worth 1 billion dollars to support the cause. She detailed the initiative in an interview with Billboard Magazine.

“We are already seeing the blatant injustices that are going on around us,” she said. “As an artist, I’m always thinking about how can I use my platform to further racial equity. This fund is one of the answers and our goal is to empower Black America through investing in Black businesses, Black investors, institutions, entrepreneurs, schools and banks in a way to create sustainable solutions.”

The goal is build the fund past the original 1 billion dollar commitment by integrating other partner organizations who have yet to be announced. “The initial goal of $1 billion is to ensure a substantial commitment,” Keys says. “Even with that it does not come close to closing the economic gap. The next steps are to reach out to different industries to invite them to invest in racial justice and create a multi-billion dollar endowment across business sectors.”

On Thursday, September 10 she performed at the 2020-2021 opening game where the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, played the Houston Texans. Ironically many fans in the stands booed during a moment of silence in honor of racial equality. You can see her performance below.

Photo:

Alicia Keys Partners With The NFL For $1 Billion Black Owned Business Fund  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Show
‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End In…
 4 days ago
09.09.20
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 1 week ago
09.04.20
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four
Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The…
 1 week ago
09.03.20
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Red Carpet
The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested…
 1 week ago
09.02.20
National Suicide Prevention Month: How To Prevent Suicide
 1 week ago
09.02.20
Baby Yoda the Game
Baby Yoda! ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere…
 1 week ago
09.02.20
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship
Congrats! Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Announce…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.20
Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts
Actress Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.20
16 items2020 MTV Video Music Awards
2020 MTV VMAs: Winners & Performances [VIDEO]
 2 weeks ago
08.31.20
Katy Perry Q&A With Singapore-Based Global E-Retailer SHEIN
Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl,…
 2 weeks ago
08.26.20
TikTok Is Suing the Trump Administration Over App…
 3 weeks ago
08.24.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
BTS’ “Dynamite” Breaks YouTube Record, Over 100 Million…
 3 weeks ago
08.24.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-UNIVERSITY-CORRUPTION
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky)…
 3 weeks ago
08.21.20
WATCH: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Reunites With Virtual Beyoncé…
 4 weeks ago
08.19.20
Photos
Close