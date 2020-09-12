The Quick Quack Car Wash Sweepstakes! [CONTEST]

Radio Now 92.1 is teaming up with Quick Quack Car Wash to give one lucky listener FREE CAR WASHES FOR AN ENTIRE YEAR!

It’s the Quick Quack Car Wash Sweepstakes where you could win unlimited car washes for a year courtesy of Quick Quack Car Wash! How do you enter? Simply register down below and you’re in! No more, no less! The contest starts on September 14 and runs all the way until November 5 so you have plenty of time to line up and give yourself one less stress to worry about, compliments of Quick Quack and Radio Now 92.1!

Register to win below! See next page for contest rules and participating locations in the Houston area!

