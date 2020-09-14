Oh Captain! Chris Evans Accidentally Shows Off His Super Soldier In NSFW IG Photo

Everyone had to marvel at what Chris Evans did over the weekend.
The 39-year-old actor, most famous for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, allegedly leaked several NSFW photos on Instagram Saturday (September 12), causing fans to not only lose it but some of his Hollywood friends to offer some advice!
Evans shared a screenshot of his camera roll in his IG stories and shared a screen recording of his family playing Heads Up. When the video ended, a camera roll displayed on the screen, showing most notably, a penis as well as a meme of Evans with “guard that p*ssy” written underneath. He hasn’t addressed it publicly but social media was all in on using his shield to let off numerous jokes.
After the images leaked, Marvel fans and Evans’ fans alike tag-teamed to not only stop the sharing of Evans leaking Captain America, but rather share wholesome photos of the actor with his dog Dodger, castmates and more.
Evans’ Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo had a bit of fun with it, commenting on Twitter, “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.”
Evans may not have commented yet but his brother Scott did weigh in.
“Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?” he tweeted on Sunday (September 13).
Even more amazing? More stars stepped up to show the difference between what usually occurs on social media when a male accidentally leaks a nude image and what usually occurs when a woman leaks a nude. 0
“The public respect for Chris Evans’ privacy/feelings is wonderful,” actress Kat Dennings wrote. “Wouldn’t it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens?”
