Oh Captain! Chris Evans Accidentally Shows Off His Super Soldier In NSFW IG Photo

Everyone had to marvel at what Chris Evans did over the weekend.

The 39-year-old actor, most famous for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, allegedly leaked several NSFW photos on Instagram Saturday (September 12), causing fans to not only lose it but some of his Hollywood friends to offer some advice!

Evans shared a screenshot of his camera roll in his IG stories and shared a screen recording of his family playing Heads Up. When the video ended, a camera roll displayed on the screen, showing most notably, a penis as well as a meme of Evans with “guard that p*ssy” written underneath. He hasn’t addressed it publicly but social media was all in on using his shield to let off numerous jokes.

chris evans leaking chris evans nudes is the highlight of my saturday — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) September 12, 2020

i honestly don't care about chris evans leaked nudes but i would like to hear the story behind this pic and why is it in his camera roll pic.twitter.com/TjomtXhqNv — ellen 🌺 (@fakehappymeal) September 12, 2020

Chris Evans after he deleted his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/oPq3ehwm8s — MarvelousRDJ (@MarvelousRDJ) September 13, 2020

the avengers group chat after the chris evans leak yesterday pic.twitter.com/BM2OegfQNm — ariana (@capsheroes) September 13, 2020

Good Morning to Chris Evans and Chris Evans alone 💜 pic.twitter.com/SJiJkf1zOp — Nicole Bad & Blerdy (@alamanecer) September 14, 2020

After the images leaked, Marvel fans and Evans’ fans alike tag-teamed to not only stop the sharing of Evans leaking Captain America, but rather share wholesome photos of the actor with his dog Dodger, castmates and more.

#ChrisEvans unknowingly posted a private image for a brief moment. he is suffering from anxiety. imagine to be him right now. i'd be mortified and have cried the whole day. respect his privacy. delete that picture. let him feel a bit better and flood twitter with dodger 🐶 pic.twitter.com/N4v2NipliX — kiramvor (@kiramvor) September 13, 2020

RESPECT HIS PRIVACY!

Just protect this man at all costs! ❤️

Thank you! #ChrisEvans #RespectChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/z4U54BIdKs — Ariana T. Dianis (@ArianaDianis) September 13, 2020

Throwback to when Chris Evans was away for 10 long weeks and when he came back home, Dodger gave him the cutest welcome. 🥰💗 pic.twitter.com/QrxPycJale — Maripa Iglesias 🖖👽 (@Dra_Xtrange) September 13, 2020

pictures of chris evans with his dog dodger to cleanse your timeline pic.twitter.com/TYhrTSFAnX — Cevans Archive (@cevansarchive) September 12, 2020

Evans’ Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo had a bit of fun with it, commenting on Twitter, “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.”

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

Evans may not have commented yet but his brother Scott did weigh in.

“Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?” he tweeted on Sunday (September 13).

Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss? — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020

Even more amazing? More stars stepped up to show the difference between what usually occurs on social media when a male accidentally leaks a nude image and what usually occurs when a woman leaks a nude. 0

“The public respect for Chris Evans’ privacy/feelings is wonderful,” actress Kat Dennings wrote. “Wouldn’t it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens?”

The public respect for Chris Evans’ privacy/feelings is wonderful. Wouldn’t it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens? — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) September 13, 2020

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text NOW to 60796 to join!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: