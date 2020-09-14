H-Town
HomeH-Town

Buffalo Soldier National Museum To Reopen

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum Reopen

Source: BSNM / BSNM

The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum is set to reopen this weekend (September 18-19) to help educate the next generation on the historical significance of the African-American soldier in defense of America. You can learn more about the museum here.

Closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum reopens this weekend aiming to once more live up to its namesake and honor the legacy and strident history of the Buffalo Soldiers. The museum has new hours for Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In July, vandals had spray-painted racist and hateful graffiti on the property. Thankfully, the exterior of the museum has been restored to its proper look.

RELATED: Little Known Black History Fact: Buffalo Soldiers

RELATED: A Virtual Tour of the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum

Buffalo Soldier National Museum To Reopen  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Chris Evans attends The premiere of "Knives Out" in Los Angeles
Oh Captain! Chris Evans Accidentally Shows Off His…
 19 hours ago
09.14.20
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Show
‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End In…
 6 days ago
09.09.20
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 2 weeks ago
09.04.20
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four
Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The…
 2 weeks ago
09.03.20
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Red Carpet
The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested…
 2 weeks ago
09.02.20
National Suicide Prevention Month: How To Prevent Suicide
 2 weeks ago
09.02.20
Baby Yoda the Game
Baby Yoda! ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere…
 2 weeks ago
09.02.20
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship
Congrats! Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Announce…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.20
Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts
Actress Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.20
16 items2020 MTV Video Music Awards
2020 MTV VMAs: Winners & Performances [VIDEO]
 2 weeks ago
08.31.20
Katy Perry Q&A With Singapore-Based Global E-Retailer SHEIN
Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl,…
 3 weeks ago
08.26.20
TikTok Is Suing the Trump Administration Over App…
 3 weeks ago
08.24.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
BTS’ “Dynamite” Breaks YouTube Record, Over 100 Million…
 3 weeks ago
08.24.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-UNIVERSITY-CORRUPTION
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky)…
 4 weeks ago
08.21.20
Photos
Close