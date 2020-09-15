Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Harry Styles is now set to replace Shia LaBeouf in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, a 1950s set psychological thriller that follows an unhappy housewife in a desert utopian community whose world begins to unravel. LaBeouf was originally cast in April 2020 alongside Wilde, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, with Dakota Johnson joining the following month. Don’t Worry Darling is Olivia Wilde’s second time in the director’s chair, following her directorial debut with 2019’s coming-of-age comedy Booksmart.
View this post on Instagram
Harry Styles replaces Shia LaBoeuf and joins the thriller Don’t Worry, Darling starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson. The movie is directed by Olivia Wilde. Don’t Worry, Darling is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. #dwdmovie #dontworrydarling #harrystyles #dakotajohnson #florencepugh #chrispine
According to Deadline, LaBeouf had to drop out of the project before filming due to scheduling conflicts, and because of Styles “impressing Wilde and Pugh during an initial meeting,” he was soon cast to replace him. Styles similarly impressed with his on-screen debut in Dunkirk, and it’s said Warner Bros. executives have been seeking the next project for Styles to work on.
In the film, Harry plays Jack, the husband of the lead character. In the original script, he’s supposedly framed as something of a slight chauvinist, and is present in the film from start to finish.
View this post on Instagram
Jack and Alice. Very proud to work with these fine folks. #DontWorryDarling
Don’t Worry, Darling has been doing the rounds in Hollywood since late last year. The gist is that it’s about a 1950s housewife living a run-of-the-mill, somewhat depressing suburban life in California. Stuck in a cycle of mundanity, everything is broken when the facade of her existence starts to crack, unveiling terrifying truths underneath. The original script, written by the Van Dyke Brothers, gained praise as part of the famous screenwriting Blacklist in 2019, a hotbed for new, unproduced projects. But it’s since had a partial rewrite, courtesy of Booksmart’s Katie Silberman — a move to make women an integral part of the production process.
As one of the most in-demand filmmakers, Wilde is set to direct an upcoming Marvel project and will direct and executive produce the Searchlight feature Perfect. Her directorial debut Booksmart won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature and was one of the best reviewed films of 2019.
RELATED ARTICLES: Olivia Wilde has Signed on to Direct an Upcoming Marvel Film!!!
The film isn’t scheduled to start shooting until a little later in 2020, which, depending on post-production, might mean the film could be ready for late 2021, if it’s Oscar chances seem high, maybe they’ll push ahead for a big flashy premiere at an awards-friendly festival for this time next year.
What is very obvious is Harry Styles stans are completely here for it!
Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was originally published on radionowindy.com