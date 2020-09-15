Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Producer Trey & Wife Kara Welcome Baby Boy!

Quade Peart is finally here! Congratulations to Producer Trey and family. Mom and Baby are both doing well… We’re so happy!

He was born at 6:40pm on September 14th, 2020 with five little fingers, five little toes and blue eyes.

