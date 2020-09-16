News
HomeNews

Watch The Full Trailer For Disney+’s Second Season Of ‘The Mandalorian’

Get ready for another Star Wars adventure come October...

The Mandalorian Season 2 still

Source: Disney+ / Disney

The first full trailer for the second season of Disney+’s Emmy nominated and fan captivating Star Wars spinoff series, The Mandalorian is here and best believe it’s got the Star Wars universe anxiously awaiting it’s October 30th stream date.

Once again we find The Mandalorian rolling with Baby Yoda (it’s not actually Yoda as a baby) through a galaxy far, far away looking to deliver the baby to the Jedi, or as he refers to them, “enemy sorcerers.” But naturally every journey has it’s pitfalls as The Man ends up in getting chased by storm troopers, exploring the high seas, and getting into a shootout with, well, we’re not sure what alien race they are but their guns are out of this world.

While we once again see Carl Weathers rolling out the welcome mat for The Man and the baby, we’re still waiting to see Rosario Dawson make her Star Wars universe debut as the lightsaber wielding Ahsoka Tano. A hooded woman creeping in the background in one scene of the trailer could’ve been her but we’re not 100% it was Tano. Hopefully we don’t have to wait too many episodes to see her get busy on screen.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’re excited about the next season of The Mandalorian.

Watch The Full Trailer For Disney+’s Second Season Of ‘The Mandalorian’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

the mandalorian

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
You Can Now Rent The ‘Fresh Prince Of…
 1 day ago
09.15.20
Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in ‘Don’t Worry…
 1 day ago
09.15.20
Chris Evans attends The premiere of "Knives Out" in Los Angeles
Oh Captain! Chris Evans Accidentally Shows Off His…
 2 days ago
09.14.20
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Show
‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End In…
 1 week ago
09.09.20
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 2 weeks ago
09.04.20
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four
Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The…
 2 weeks ago
09.03.20
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Red Carpet
The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested…
 2 weeks ago
09.02.20
National Suicide Prevention Month: How To Prevent Suicide
 2 weeks ago
09.02.20
Baby Yoda the Game
Baby Yoda! ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere…
 2 weeks ago
09.02.20
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship
Congrats! Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Announce…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.20
Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts
Actress Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.20
16 items2020 MTV Video Music Awards
2020 MTV VMAs: Winners & Performances [VIDEO]
 2 weeks ago
08.31.20
Katy Perry Q&A With Singapore-Based Global E-Retailer SHEIN
Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl,…
 3 weeks ago
08.26.20
TikTok Is Suing the Trump Administration Over App…
 3 weeks ago
08.24.20
Photos
Close