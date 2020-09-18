Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper Team Up For “Holy” [NEW MUSIC]

Justin Bieber promised fans he was going to set off a new era in his career and on Thursday night, he shared the video for “Holy,” his collaboration with Chance The Rapper. The video, featuring Ryan Destiny, features Bieber and Destiny as a hard-working couple, she a nurse and he a worker on the oil fields, features the two going through trials and tribulations in their job but constantly having one another. When things go wrong, they get a little help, by none other than Wilmer Valderrama.

“You got me running to the altar like a track star,” BIeber sings on the track. The Colin Tilley directed video is the latest from Bieber, who released his Changes album featuring “Yummy” and “Intentions” this past February.

Watch “Holy” up top.

