New Music
HomeNew Music

Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper Team Up For “Holy” [NEW MUSIC]

Justin Bieber promised fans he was going to set off a new era in his career and on Thursday night, he shared the video for “Holy,” his collaboration with Chance The Rapper. The video, featuring Ryan Destiny, features Bieber and Destiny as a hard-working couple, she a nurse and he a worker on the oil fields, features the two going through trials and tribulations in their job but constantly having one another. When things go wrong, they get a little help, by none other than Wilmer Valderrama.

“You got me running to the altar like a track star,” BIeber sings on the track. The Colin Tilley directed video is the latest from Bieber, who released his Changes album featuring “Yummy” and “Intentions” this past February.

Watch “Holy” up top.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Lives It Up Drake Style For “Popstar” Video With DJ Khaled

RELATED: Justin Bieber’s ‘Changes’ Album Is Finally Here [LISTEN]

RELATED: WATCH: Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke

chance the rapper , justin bieber , ryan destiny

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
You Can Now Rent The ‘Fresh Prince Of…
 3 days ago
09.15.20
Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in ‘Don’t Worry…
 3 days ago
09.15.20
Chris Evans attends The premiere of "Knives Out" in Los Angeles
Oh Captain! Chris Evans Accidentally Shows Off His…
 4 days ago
09.14.20
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Show
‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End In…
 1 week ago
09.09.20
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 2 weeks ago
09.04.20
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four
Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The…
 2 weeks ago
09.03.20
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Red Carpet
The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested…
 2 weeks ago
09.02.20
National Suicide Prevention Month: How To Prevent Suicide
 2 weeks ago
09.02.20
Baby Yoda the Game
Baby Yoda! ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere…
 2 weeks ago
09.02.20
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship
Congrats! Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Announce…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.20
Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts
Actress Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.20
16 items2020 MTV Video Music Awards
2020 MTV VMAs: Winners & Performances [VIDEO]
 3 weeks ago
08.31.20
Katy Perry Q&A With Singapore-Based Global E-Retailer SHEIN
Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl,…
 3 weeks ago
08.26.20
TikTok Is Suing the Trump Administration Over App…
 4 weeks ago
08.24.20
Photos
Close