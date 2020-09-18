H-Town
HomeH-Town

National Black Voting Day

Young Black Man with I voted Sticker

Source: adamkaz / Getty

Today is National Black Voter Day. We can honor it by ensuring that each of us, regardless of race, gender, or party affiliation, does our part to ensure that every American exercise that fundamental right to vote. We encourage everyone to take a moment today to do the following three things:

  1. Register to vote or confirm that you are on your state’s voter list.
  2. Establish a plan of how you intend to vote in the November 3rd election (e.g., in person, by mail, etc.).
  3. Reach out to ten friends and encourage them to do the same.

Here are some tools:

NewsOne – #TheBlackBallot.

https://newsone.com/4007759/mail-ballots-vs-in-person-voting-everything-to-know/

The Washington Post

How to Vote https://www.washingtonpost.com/elections/2020/how-to-vote/

The Wall Street Journal

How to Vote By Mail https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-to-vote-by-mail-in-every-state-11597840923?mod=djemalertNEWS

Early In-Person Voting has started in the following states:

•              Virginia

•              Minnesota

•              Wyoming

•              South Dakota

Let’s all do our part to honor those who fought to secure our right to vote.

National Black Voting Day

