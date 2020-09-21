Entertainment News
Watch BTS Perform “Dynamite” & More For NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert [VIDEO]

The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall

Source: THE FACT / Getty

It was announced on Sunday (September 20) that supergroup BTS would be the next in line for a Tiny Desk Concert from NPR and not even 24 hours later, the full thing arrives! The group performs their hit single “Dynamite” as well as tracks “Save Me” and “Spring Day,” all from the comfort of a home studio.

Previous Tiny Desk Concerts from home have included Billie Eillish and Harry Styles and there would have been more traditional Tiny Desk concerts on NPR’s campus if not for the pandemic.

The group’s historic 2020 has featured their first No. 1 single in “Dynamite,” a YouTube record, another No. 1 album with Map of the Soul: 7 and even stepped outside the box a bit with their upcoming interactive social game, BTS Universe Story. Their upcoming concert film, Break The Silence: The Movie is set to arrive on Friday (September 24).

Watch the Tiny Desk performance below.

BTS

