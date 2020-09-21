Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Love Letters To Kellie: Grandma Doesn’t Accept Me

Love Letters To Kellie

Source: Kidd Nation / Radio One Digital

Someone came out to their family, and their grandma doesn’t accept them. What should she do to try to save this relationship? Plus, is moving a marriage deal-breaker?

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Listen everyday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank vault password.

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

