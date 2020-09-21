News
HomeNews

Bad Bunny Gives Surprise Concert On Flatbed Truck In New York City

The surprise concert came on the third anniversary of the devestating events of deadly category 5 Hurricane Maria that ravaged the island of Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny photo

Source: Uforia / Euforia

Bad Bunny sure knows how to put on a show doesn’t he?

Yesterday (September 20) the Reggaeton superstar from Puerto Rico gave New York City fans a night to remember when he performed on the top of a flatbed truck that rolled through the streets of the Big Apple and blessed Nuyoricans with an unexpected concert no one saw coming.

In conjunction with Univision and Verizon, the impromptu performance kicked off the return of Uforia Music Series which will actually be featuring a few more virtual performances for Hispanic Heritage Month. Yesterday’s show followed Bad Bunny as he made his way from the Bronx through Washington Heights and ultimately stopping in Harlem Hospital where he thanked and performed for a crowd of nurses and EMT workers who stood tall during the worst days of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to NBC New York, Univision President of Radio Jesus Lara was thrilled with the concert and in a statement expressed as much.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate the richness of Latinx culture during Hispanic Heritage Month with this one-of-a-kind live streaming experience, and also commemorate Puerto Rico’s community resilience on the third anniversary of Hurricane Maria, in partnership with Verizon.”

Check out Bad Bunny rock NYC below and peep his new visuals to “Una Vez” after the jump.

Bad Bunny Gives Surprise Concert On Flatbed Truck In New York City  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
Watch BTS Perform “Dynamite” & More For NPR’s…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
You Can Now Rent The ‘Fresh Prince Of…
 1 week ago
09.15.20
Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in ‘Don’t Worry…
 1 week ago
09.15.20
Chris Evans attends The premiere of "Knives Out" in Los Angeles
Oh Captain! Chris Evans Accidentally Shows Off His…
 1 week ago
09.14.20
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Show
‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End In…
 2 weeks ago
09.09.20
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 3 weeks ago
09.04.20
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four
Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The…
 3 weeks ago
09.03.20
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Red Carpet
The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested…
 3 weeks ago
09.02.20
National Suicide Prevention Month: How To Prevent Suicide
 3 weeks ago
09.02.20
Baby Yoda the Game
Baby Yoda! ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere…
 3 weeks ago
09.02.20
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship
Congrats! Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Announce…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.20
Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts
Actress Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.20
16 items2020 MTV Video Music Awards
2020 MTV VMAs: Winners & Performances [VIDEO]
 3 weeks ago
08.31.20
Katy Perry Q&A With Singapore-Based Global E-Retailer SHEIN
Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl,…
 4 weeks ago
08.26.20
Photos
Close