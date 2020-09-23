KKMS Daily News: J-Si Gets Rejected

Nick says that this new revelation could be a marriage ender. J-Si got turned down for something else! And Kellie had to do something that she went to great lengths to avoid.
KKMS News gets an exclusive statement from Ana’s dog. Plus Big Al’s new field of expertise… Tech support?
Listen everyday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank vault password.
VIDEO
AUDIO
MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS
KKMS Daily News: Producer Nick’s Son Hates His Birthday Gift
KKMS Daily News: Ana’s Fingerprint Injury
KKMS Daily News: More Laundry Problems News
Also On Radio Now 92.1: