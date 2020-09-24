Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Baby!

Zayn Malik has confirmed the birth of his daughter, with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Zayne posted a picture of the newborn gripping his hand on Twitter Wednesday evening, writing, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.”

“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he continued. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”

Gigi posted about their daughter shortly after, writing on Instagram beside a black-and-white picture of her big hand and the baby’s little hand, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on  

 

Gigi confirmed she and Zane were expecting in an April 30 interview with Jimmy Fallon and kept a pretty low profile after that. In July, Gigi wrote on social media that she’d largely abstained from sharing glimpses of her pregnancy because she believed other issues (like the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement) deserved more of her attention. Gigi did end up sharing a couple of stunning maternity pics on instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

from about 27 wks 🥺💙 time flew

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

making-of 🙂

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

7.26.20 🕊

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Hadid, 25, and Malik, 27, have been dating on and off since 2015. Rumors that Hadid had given birth surfaced earlier this week after she posted a series of throwback photos of her baby bump, but the couple didn’t confirm the news until Wednesday.

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Baby!  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Cardi B Says ‘I Could Date Any Man…
 1 day ago
09.25.20
Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Baby!
 1 day ago
09.25.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
Watch BTS Perform “Dynamite” & More For NPR’s…
 4 days ago
09.21.20
You Can Now Rent The ‘Fresh Prince Of…
 1 week ago
09.15.20
Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in ‘Don’t Worry…
 1 week ago
09.15.20
Chris Evans attends The premiere of "Knives Out" in Los Angeles
Oh Captain! Chris Evans Accidentally Shows Off His…
 2 weeks ago
09.14.20
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Show
‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End In…
 2 weeks ago
09.09.20
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 3 weeks ago
09.04.20
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four
Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The…
 3 weeks ago
09.03.20
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Red Carpet
The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested…
 3 weeks ago
09.02.20
National Suicide Prevention Month: How To Prevent Suicide
 3 weeks ago
09.02.20
Baby Yoda the Game
Baby Yoda! ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere…
 3 weeks ago
09.02.20
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship
Congrats! Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Announce…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.20
Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts
Actress Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica…
 4 weeks ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close