Travis Scott Links With Young Thug & M.I.A. For “Franchise” [NEW MUSIC]

Travis Scott Surprises crew and customers at McDonald's for the Launch of The Travis Scott Meal

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

It didn’t take long for the Ragers to get a new song from Travis Scott. Weeks after linking up with Christopher Nolan to drop “The Plan” from the Tenet movie, the Mo City native partners with Young Thug and M.I.A. for his newest single, “Franchise.”

The track comes with artwork from none other than George Condo. Condo’s name became synonymous within hip-hop culture when he designed artwork for Kanye West‘s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

“When I finished the song, I couldn’t think of nobody else that I could probably just maybe like, body this sh*t,” Scott says of M.I.A.’s addition to the track. “You know what I’m saying? Body this sh*t like as hard as like anyone else, any other rapper, any other artists. And just that presence, man. We ain’t felt this presence in a long time. I’m just trying to get this gig sh*t like right man. We got to get better, right? You know what I’m saying? Like all of this, the energy man, music, beats, raps, God! Everything, she’s the illest of all time.”

The video, directed by Scott and White Trash Tyler, features Trav and crew on location kicking it at Michael Jordan’s fabled Chicago mansion.

Watch the official video for “Franchise” below.

M.I.A. , Travis Scott , Young Thug

