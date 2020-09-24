Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

KKMS Daily News: Judging Emma Kelly’s Tastes

KKMS Daily News 092420

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Kellie is judging her daughter’s tastes. Part-Time Justin needs to launch an investigation on his missing pants!

Ana wants to know.. Is this a girl code violation or can she keep it? Nick says this product is a life changer. And move over, plants! Big Al has a new obsession!

Listen everyday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank vault password.

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

KKMS Daily News: J-Si Gets Rejected

KKMS Daily News: Producer Nick’s Son Hates His Birthday Gift

KKMS Daily News: Ana’s Fingerprint Injury

kkms daily news

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Cardi B Says ‘I Could Date Any Man…
 6 days ago
09.25.20
Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Baby!
 6 days ago
09.25.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
Watch BTS Perform “Dynamite” & More For NPR’s…
 1 week ago
09.21.20
You Can Now Rent The ‘Fresh Prince Of…
 2 weeks ago
09.15.20
Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in ‘Don’t Worry…
 2 weeks ago
09.15.20
Chris Evans attends The premiere of "Knives Out" in Los Angeles
Oh Captain! Chris Evans Accidentally Shows Off His…
 2 weeks ago
09.14.20
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Show
‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End In…
 3 weeks ago
09.09.20
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 4 weeks ago
09.04.20
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four
Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The…
 4 weeks ago
09.03.20
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Red Carpet
The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested…
 4 weeks ago
09.02.20
National Suicide Prevention Month: How To Prevent Suicide
 4 weeks ago
09.02.20
Baby Yoda the Game
Baby Yoda! ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere…
 4 weeks ago
09.02.20
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship
Congrats! Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Announce…
 4 weeks ago
09.01.20
Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts
Actress Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica…
 4 weeks ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close