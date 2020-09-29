News
HomeNews

Tyler, The Creator Urges His Millions Of Fans To Vote This Fall

As seen in times past for presidential elections, celebrities are using their massive platforms to get out the vote.

The BRIT Awards 2020 - Show

Source: Jim Dyson / Getty

Tyler, The Creator has enjoyed the trappings of fame dating back to his Odd Future days and onward to his Grammy Award-winning IGOR release. Using his massive platform, the producer and multi-talented artist is urging his millions of fans to get out and vote this coming November.

Via Twitter, the artist born Tyler Okonma shared a sunshine-filled clip of him speaking into his cellphone camera, opening the video by saying that he realizes he’s the last person anyone should listen to on this matter. Admitting that he’s finally becoming a first-time vote at 29 years of age, Tyler’s messaging was blunt and profane as expected but rang with sincerity.

“If you are young, and your f*cking back don’t hurt, go to them polls and cast a f*cking vote,” Tyler says early on.

After blasting faux Black activism in the light of the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and others, Tyler explicitly tells viewers to “pull up” and vote if they want actual change and not performative actions that don’t change policies across the board. He then turned to some of his personal concerns politically.

“The sh*t that I actually give a f*ck about is more art in schools and more music classes in schools. Them changing the curriculum, they’ve had the same curriculum since 1442 judging everybody on the same sh*t,” Tyler expressed.

He ended with, “I’m not an encyclopedia on this sh*t but I know one goddamn thing, that if we want any of that, then you know what you gotta do, you n*ggas gotta pull up.”

Check out the video message below and mind your speakers if you’re sensitive to harsh language.

Photo: Getty

Tyler, The Creator Urges His Millions Of Fans To Vote This Fall  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Cardi B Says ‘I Could Date Any Man…
 5 days ago
09.25.20
Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Baby!
 5 days ago
09.25.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
Watch BTS Perform “Dynamite” & More For NPR’s…
 1 week ago
09.21.20
You Can Now Rent The ‘Fresh Prince Of…
 2 weeks ago
09.15.20
Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in ‘Don’t Worry…
 2 weeks ago
09.15.20
Chris Evans attends The premiere of "Knives Out" in Los Angeles
Oh Captain! Chris Evans Accidentally Shows Off His…
 2 weeks ago
09.14.20
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Show
‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End In…
 3 weeks ago
09.09.20
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 4 weeks ago
09.04.20
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four
Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The…
 4 weeks ago
09.03.20
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Red Carpet
The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested…
 4 weeks ago
09.02.20
National Suicide Prevention Month: How To Prevent Suicide
 4 weeks ago
09.02.20
Baby Yoda the Game
Baby Yoda! ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere…
 4 weeks ago
09.02.20
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship
Congrats! Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Announce…
 4 weeks ago
09.01.20
Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts
Actress Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica…
 4 weeks ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close