‘Say Their Names’ Traveling Memorial Unveiled At Emancipation Park

A memorial dedicated to more than 200 Black Americans who’ve lost their lives to social injustice and/or police violence was installed in Houston’s Emancipation Park on Monday (September 28).

The “Say Their Names” memorial exhibit will be open to the public beginning Tuesday (September 29) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Say Their Names Memorial is a nationwide grassroots initiative that features over 200 photos of Black men, women and children whose lives were taken due to circumstances such as police brutality, racism and racial injustice. The exhibition began earlier this summer in Portland.

“It is fitting that this exhibit will have a temporary home at Emancipation Park for the community to experience,” Say Their Names board chairman Ramon Manning said. “Amidst the racial unrest and challenges being faced in the African American community, this exhibit provides an opportunity to honor lives lost and start an open dialogue surrounding peaceful social reform in our country.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke at the unveiling along with Botham Jean’s mother, Allison. Jean was shot and killed in his home two years ago to the day on Tuesday. His killer, former police officer Amber Guyger, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“Botham never deserved to die that way. We are still trying after two years to come to grip with the pain and the grief of his loss,” Allison Jean said.

