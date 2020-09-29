H-Town
How To Watch The First 2020 Presidential Debate

The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden takes place Tuesday, September 29th at 9:00pm EST. The networks airing the debate commercial-free include ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and C-SPAN. If you do not have television, you will be able to stream the debate live right here in the video above courtesy of C-SPAN’s YouTube channel.

The debate will be moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace.

The 2020 debates are scheduled for September 29th, October 15th, and October 22nd. The vice presidential debate is scheduled from 9pm to 10:30pm EST on October 7th.

In Texas, the last day to register to vote is October 5. Early voting begins on October 13 and lasts until October 30.

