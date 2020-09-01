Music
Demi Lovato Leaks Her Own Song About Split [NEW MUSIC]

Demi Lovato blessed us all with a new song today!!!

Get ready for the emotion train…. you have been warned…

This past week, Demi Lovato has been through a widely-publicized breakup and it seems she’s turning to music to cope with it all. The singer released a surprise song, “Still Have Me,” Wednesday morning and fans can’t help but link the lyrics to her recent split.

TMZ was told that Demi wrote her new single, “Still Have Me,” a while ago with friends. She kept the hook but changed the lyrics to reflect her split with Max

Demi and Max were engaged in July this year after first being linked in March. They reportedly called it quits just two months later. Things got messy immediately after that with fans speculating the reasoning was much more sinister than it seemed and Max publicly begging Lovato to take him back in an emotional Facebook post.

“Forgive me and come back to me please,” Max wrote in a Facebook post.

“If you’re reading this… I love you always… unconditionally… no matter what,” he wrote on Instagram Stories on Sunday, though the posts have now been deleted.

Following the posts from Ehrich, Lovatics took to Twitter to express their support of Demi, getting the hashtag #GratefulForDemi trending. Her fans posted heartfelt messages as well as personal stories of how the singer’s resilience in the face of hardship has inspired them over the years. Demi reposted screenshots of some tweets to her Instagram stories, but didn’t comment on the situation.

“Still Have Me” is Demi’s second single since dropping “Ok Not to Be OK” earlier this month, which followed “Anyone” the song she performed at the Grammys and wrote 4 days before her overdose, and the lyrics reflected her state of mind during that time in her life.

Here are some fans reactions on Twitter…

https://twitter.com/ReeceT9/status/1311314261466120192

