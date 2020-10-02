Billie Eillish Shares Sullen “No Time To Die” Video [WATCH]

When you have a lauded album, a breakout year which helps you sweep at the 2020 Grammy Awards, it’s good to be Billie Eillish. The singer teamed with her brother Finneas to record the theme song to the upcoming Bond film, “No Time To Die.” The film will be the final time actor Daniel Craig dons the moniker of 007. Although fans have heard the song for a few months, the official video is here and it is a gloomy treat.

Eillish is crooning the song’s lyrics in a dark room while split between scenes from the movie and tight moments between Craig and his love interest in the film, Léa Seydoux.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor,” Eillish said of making the track.

Her brother Finneas added, “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

RELATED: Watch Billie Eillish Perform A 50-Minute Home Concert! [VIDEO]

RELATED: WATCH: Billie Eilish & Finneas Talk Bond Theme Song

Also On Radio Now 92.1: