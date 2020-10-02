Music
BLACKPINK Give Us ‘THE ALBUM’ Featuring A Surprise Cardi B Feature [NEW MUSIC]

Early Friday morning, all-girl K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK  shared their highly anticipated debut album simply titled The Album. The eight-song project features previously released singles such as “How You Like That,” “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez and a surprise new single in “Bet You Wanna” with Cardi B. In fact, Cardi decided to promote “Bet You Wanna” while tweeting about Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé also hosted a premiere party on YouTube and it has racked up more than 7.9 million views in less than a full 24 hours.

Enjoy the quick ride with BLACKPINK and their new album below!

