Love Letters To Kellie: Pregnant Lilith Confronts Her Lying Boyfriend

Love Letters To Kellie

Last week, Lilith told us that she found out that her boyfriend of 4 years had been lying to her… and she had just found out that she was pregnant too.

We encouraged her to tell him that she was pregnant and confront him with what she found out.. She did some more digging and decided to tell him.. and she filled us in on what all happened.

Love Letter Follow Up… We Need More Info!

Love Letters To Kellie: Leave Him Alone!

Love Letters To Kellie: Here’s An Easy Solution

