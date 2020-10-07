News
HomeNews

David Letterman Gets Personal With Dave Chappelle, Lizzo & Others In ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ Trailer

The new season will be available on Netflix on October 21st...

David Letterman x Dave Chappelle

Source: Mathieu Bitton / Netlfix

David Letterman might be out the late night talk show game but the OG comedian is still going to be doing his thing for another season on his Netflix gig.

David Letterman x Dave Chappelle

Source: Mathieu Bitton / Netlfix

In the trailer for his next season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, David Letterman once again recruits a “who’s who” list of celebrities to sit down and chop it up including the likes of Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Robert Downey Jr., and the one and only Dave Chappelle. From making Kim Kardashian tear up to apparently getting RDJ to open up about life in prison (lots of rumors about what he went through while in there), this new season of Letterman seems like it’s going to be as insightful as it will be entertaining.

Peep the trailer to My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman below and peep Dave Chappelle explain that he doesn’t want “retroactive justice” for Black lives taken at the hands of police, but wants “you to spot it” now while he’s alive.

David Letterman Gets Personal With Dave Chappelle, Lizzo & Others In ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Dave Chappelle , david letterman , lizzo

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
MEXICO-COLOMBIA-MUSIC-J BALVIN
J Balvin Latest Artist To Secure Meal With…
 2 days ago
10.05.20
Megan Thee Stallion Performs ‘Savage’ & ‘Don’t Stop’…
 3 days ago
10.04.20
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
 6 days ago
10.01.20
Shawn Mendes Teases New Music With Cryptic Clip…
 7 days ago
10.01.20
Usher, Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl Sovereign…
 1 week ago
10.01.20
Cardi B Says ‘I Could Date Any Man…
 2 weeks ago
09.25.20
Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Baby!
 2 weeks ago
09.25.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
Watch BTS Perform “Dynamite” & More For NPR’s…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.20
You Can Now Rent The ‘Fresh Prince Of…
 3 weeks ago
09.15.20
Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in ‘Don’t Worry…
 3 weeks ago
09.15.20
Chris Evans attends The premiere of "Knives Out" in Los Angeles
Oh Captain! Chris Evans Accidentally Shows Off His…
 3 weeks ago
09.14.20
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Show
‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End In…
 4 weeks ago
09.09.20
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 1 month ago
09.04.20
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four
Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The…
 1 month ago
09.03.20
Photos
Close