News
HomeNews

Rihanna Apologizes To Muslim Community After Savage X Fenty Show

During the Oct. 2 event, models walked to the song "DOOM" by Coucou Chloe, which features a sacred Islamic prayer.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video - Show & BTS

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Rihanna recently held a Savage X Fenty fashion show that was praised for its inclusion of all shapes, sizes, genders, and representation across the board.  However, the Barbadian superstar was in hot water with the Muslim community after using a song featuring a sacred Islamic prayer and has since apologized.

During the Savage X Fenty show, the track “DOOM” from French artist Coucou Chloe which has a portion of the Hadith, a record of sayings by the prophet Muhammad.

Going to Instagram Story, Rihanna apologized for using the song in a written statement after uproar over the text began to spread to both the singer and Chloe.

From Rihanna:

I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show. I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this!

I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding.

Coucou Chloe, who has worked with Rihanna in the past in featuring her music at the Savage X Fenty shows, also apologized via Twitter.

“I want to deeply apologize for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song ‘DOOM’. The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith,” reads the first of the Twitter thread.

She continued with, “I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me. We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms.”

One fan noted to Chloe that she should have researched the meaning of the text before putting out the song, which was released in 2016.

Photo:

Rihanna Apologizes To Muslim Community After Savage X Fenty Show  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
MEXICO-COLOMBIA-MUSIC-J BALVIN
J Balvin Latest Artist To Secure Meal With…
 2 days ago
10.05.20
Megan Thee Stallion Performs ‘Savage’ & ‘Don’t Stop’…
 3 days ago
10.04.20
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
 6 days ago
10.01.20
Shawn Mendes Teases New Music With Cryptic Clip…
 7 days ago
10.01.20
Usher, Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl Sovereign…
 1 week ago
10.01.20
Cardi B Says ‘I Could Date Any Man…
 2 weeks ago
09.25.20
Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Baby!
 2 weeks ago
09.25.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
Watch BTS Perform “Dynamite” & More For NPR’s…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.20
You Can Now Rent The ‘Fresh Prince Of…
 3 weeks ago
09.15.20
Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in ‘Don’t Worry…
 3 weeks ago
09.15.20
Chris Evans attends The premiere of "Knives Out" in Los Angeles
Oh Captain! Chris Evans Accidentally Shows Off His…
 3 weeks ago
09.14.20
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Show
‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End In…
 4 weeks ago
09.09.20
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 1 month ago
09.04.20
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Four
Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The…
 1 month ago
09.03.20
Photos
Close