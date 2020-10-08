H-Town
Megan Thee Stallion Announces 'Don't Stop' Scholarship Fund With Amazon Music

Saturday Night Live - Season 46

Source: NBC / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion‘s next move after releasing “Don’t Stop” on Friday (October 2)? Create a scholarship fund.

The Houston rapper is partnering with Amazon Music’s Rap Rotation for the Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund, awarding two $10,000 scholarships to female students of color who are currently pursuing an associate’s, bachelor’s, or postgraduate degree in any field. You can apply at the Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund’s official website here.

COLLEGE HOT GIRLS THIS ONE IS FOR YOU SO LISTEN UP,” Meg wrote on Twitter Thursday (October 8). “IM GIVING AWAY 2 10,000 SCHOLARSHIPS TO TWO WOMEN OF COLOR IN ANY FEILD OF STUDY APPLY NOW #DONTSTOPSCHOLARSHIP theedontstopscholarship.com

The Hot Girl Coach made her Saturday Night Live debut on October 3 as the musical guest for the show’s 46th season premiere. There, she performed a politically charged version of “Savage,” calling out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case as well as “Don’t Stop” with Young Thug. After releasing Suga earlier this year amid label drama, Megan is preparing to release her debut album later this fall.

