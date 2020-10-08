KKMS Daily News: Netflix Is Listening

During the week, we are in back in studio BUT on Fridays KKMS Daily News takes you into the cast’s homes for their “top stories.”

Part-Time Justin ate fair food then took a fat nap, Big Al had some uninvited house guests, Ana’s spooky October bingefest and J-Si’s chicharrones drama.

Plus, Natalie won $630 today… Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

