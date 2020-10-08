KKMS Daily News: Netflix Is Listening

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
During the week, we are in back in studio BUT on Fridays KKMS Daily News takes you into the cast’s homes for their “top stories.”

Part-Time Justin ate fair food then took a fat nap, Big Al had some uninvited house guests, Ana’s spooky October bingefest and J-Si’s chicharrones drama.

Plus, Natalie won $630 today… Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

