Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party With Cardi B For Her 28th Birthday, Offset Gifts Her A Rolls-Royce

When you turn 28 and you’re Cardi B, you get to do things a little differently.

The “WAP” rapper brought out all the stars for her birthday bash in Las Vegas on Saturday (October 10) and was surprised by her estranged husband Offset, who used the day to gift Cardi a $330,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Offset cops Cardi B a Brand New Rolls Royce truck for her birthday even after filing for divorce pic.twitter.com/ocOc9bA4JP — Raphouse Tv (@Raphouse_Tv) October 11, 2020

The lavish gift comes a day after Set was on Instagram proclaiming that he missed “MRS. WAP” and asked a fan to call her private on his behalf.

Despite the gift, it still appears that Offset and Cardi are heading for divorce after three years of marriage. Maybe they’re one of those couples who’re better set as friends than a couple. Plus, Cardi wasn’t going to pass up getting a little fun out of her birthday, estranged husband or not.

JT, Megan thee Stallion and Tommie Lee inside Cardi B’s birthday party 🦚 pic.twitter.com/7PYh0UIZsc — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 11, 2020

