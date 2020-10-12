Love Letters To Kellie: Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater?

Just because he’s cheated before, does that mean he’ll cheat again? Plus, what’s a good way to breakup with your live-in girlfriend? And yes girl… Leave him alone.

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Plus, Chelsie was sadly shut out of the vault when she played today… But listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

Love Letters To Kellie: Y’all Are Frustrating

Love Letters To Kellie: Pregnant Lilith Confronts Her Lying Boyfriend

Love Letter Follow Up… We Need More Info!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: