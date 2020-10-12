Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Love Letters To Kellie: Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater?

Love Letters To Kellie

Source: Kidd Nation / Radio One Digital

Just because he’s cheated before, does that mean he’ll cheat again? Plus, what’s a good way to breakup with your live-in girlfriend? And yes girl… Leave him alone.

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Plus, Chelsie was sadly shut out of the vault when she played today… But listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!



