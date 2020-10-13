“Dancing Dad” Chuck Joins Us! [INTERVIEW]

Aiden Yielding was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. “Dancing Dad” Chuck can’t be in the hospital during his son’s treatments. But he can dance. Thank you Chuck for inspiring KiddNation with your dancing and being such a great dad to Aiden.

Support the Yielding family during this difficult time and buy an ALL in for Aiden Shirt. Plus… If you’d like to help, an account was started where you can donate. Visit GoFundMe.com for more information!

