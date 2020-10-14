News
HomeNews

Cardi B Comedically Claps Back At Troll For Areola Joke

The Bronx rapper doesn't shy away from a little tit-for-tat on social media...

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Cardi B might be one of the hardest working women in the business but she’s been known to respond to slander on social media here and there as she will carve out some time when need be.

The latest example came after Cardi exposed her nipples the other day on her Instagram story for what she says was an accident as she wanted to show Offset a bruise on her lip. Regardless to what her intention was, some pervs welcomed the self-leaked picture of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper while others clowned her for the size of her Grammy award winning areola’s.

What? We don’t like big nipples all of a sudden?

Though many jokes ensued following the accidental post, many came to her defense before she eventually addressed the issue herself.

Still, Cardi decided to respond to at least one comment who asked “why yo areolas so big” by simply stating “I breastfed a baby for 3 months titties got bigger so nipples got bigger,” and then ended it by asking, “It’s ok let me know if your daddy wanna get breastfed.”

Some men out there are into breast milk so don’t threaten anyone with a good time, Cardi.

Will y’all still be coming for Cardi knowing she might clap back depending on how she feels? Let us know in the comments.

Cardi B Comedically Claps Back At Troll For Areola Joke  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 3 days ago
10.12.20
MEXICO-COLOMBIA-MUSIC-J BALVIN
J Balvin Latest Artist To Secure Meal With…
 1 week ago
10.05.20
Megan Thee Stallion Performs ‘Savage’ & ‘Don’t Stop’…
 2 weeks ago
10.04.20
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
 2 weeks ago
10.01.20
Shawn Mendes Teases New Music With Cryptic Clip…
 2 weeks ago
10.01.20
Usher, Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl Sovereign…
 2 weeks ago
10.01.20
Cardi B Says ‘I Could Date Any Man…
 3 weeks ago
09.25.20
Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Baby!
 3 weeks ago
09.25.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
Watch BTS Perform “Dynamite” & More For NPR’s…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.20
You Can Now Rent The ‘Fresh Prince Of…
 4 weeks ago
09.15.20
Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in ‘Don’t Worry…
 4 weeks ago
09.15.20
Chris Evans attends The premiere of "Knives Out" in Los Angeles
Oh Captain! Chris Evans Accidentally Shows Off His…
 1 month ago
09.14.20
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Show
‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End In…
 1 month ago
09.09.20
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 1 month ago
09.04.20
Photos
Close