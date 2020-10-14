Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Ana’s Midweek Update: The Haunting Of Peppa Pig?!

Ana's Midweek Update 101420

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

What’s been keeping Ana up at night?

She found out that Flora from Netflix’s “The Haunting Of Bly Manor” is also the voice of Peppa Pig… How CREEPY?! That and so much more in this week’s midweek update!

Plus, Nanny Nana won $730 today… Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

