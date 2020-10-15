News
HomeNews

LAPD Investigating Dr. Dre’s Estranged Over Alleged Embezzlement

"Don't be worried about the next man - make sure your business tight."- Dr. Dre

City of Hope Gala 2018

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife may be heading back to court, only this time it’s not because of the legendary producer.

According to TMZ, police are investigating claims that Nicole Young allegedly embezzled money from Dr. Dre‘s business accounts after his business partner,  Larry Chatman, filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department claiming that Young withdrew nearly $400,000 from the business account without authorization.

The LAPD states that the legendary super producer’s account is missing a whopping  $385,029, which is unaccounted for. Detectives acknowledged Chatman’s claim that Young stole this money and embezzled the cash and is reportedly looking into the allegations.

While Dr. Dre did previously bring up the issue during his recent divorce proceedings, the hitmaker quickly denied claims that he pressed charges on his soon to be ex. During their recent court appearance, Dr. Dre made the claim on record accusing Mrs. Young of making, then, two withdrawals from his business account. While in court Nicole Young admitted she withdrew from the account citing that she had a right to due to her name being listed as an account holder on the account in question.

The news of the recent investigation comes on the heels of Dr. Dre scoring a major victory in court after a judge sided with him, deny Nicole’s request for almost $2M a month in spousal support. As previously reported, earlier this month, a judge rejected Young’s claim to have Dr. Dre pay $1.5 million in monthly alimony after the music mogul proved that he was still supporting her lifestyle.

If Nicole Young is brought up on embezzlement charges, then she could be facing time.

LAPD Investigating Dr. Dre’s Estranged Over Alleged Embezzlement  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 10 hours ago
10.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 4 days ago
10.12.20
MEXICO-COLOMBIA-MUSIC-J BALVIN
J Balvin Latest Artist To Secure Meal With…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.20
Megan Thee Stallion Performs ‘Savage’ & ‘Don’t Stop’…
 2 weeks ago
10.04.20
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
 2 weeks ago
10.01.20
Shawn Mendes Teases New Music With Cryptic Clip…
 2 weeks ago
10.01.20
Usher, Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl Sovereign…
 2 weeks ago
10.01.20
Cardi B Says ‘I Could Date Any Man…
 3 weeks ago
09.25.20
Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Baby!
 3 weeks ago
09.25.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
Watch BTS Perform “Dynamite” & More For NPR’s…
 4 weeks ago
09.21.20
You Can Now Rent The ‘Fresh Prince Of…
 1 month ago
09.15.20
Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in ‘Don’t Worry…
 1 month ago
09.15.20
Chris Evans attends The premiere of "Knives Out" in Los Angeles
Oh Captain! Chris Evans Accidentally Shows Off His…
 1 month ago
09.14.20
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Show
‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End In…
 1 month ago
09.09.20
Photos
Close