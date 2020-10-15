Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards took place last night (October 14) and the night’s biggest winner? Post Malone! The “Circles” artist was the most nominated artist going into the event and came away with 9 trophies to his name.

The rest of night included star-studded performances from BTS, Sia, Kelly Clarkson, Doja Cat and John Legend, who decided his performance to wife Chrissy Teigen after the couple lost their son Jack due to pregnancy complications.

See the full list of winners on the next page.

