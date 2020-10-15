Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
J-Si Halloween Dilemma

Halloween

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

J-Si has a good reason to worry about his Halloween costume… but there are so many good options out there!

People are calling out Ellen DeGeneres for THIS comment? Watch below.

Plus, Shawn won $640 today… Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

