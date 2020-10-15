News
HomeNews

Cardi B Explains Her Reasoning For Taking Offset Back, Once Again

The WAP is now secure.

Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

It seems one of Hip-Hop’s most high profile couples have patched up their issues. Cardi B has confirmed she is officially back with Offset.

As spotted on Rap-Up the Bronx Bombshell is once again claiming the Migos rapper as her one and only. Last week she was seen celebrating her birthday and all signs pointed to the duo being in a way better space due to very purposeful PDA. On Tuesday, October 13 she streamed from Instagram Live. While she just wanted to explain her recent nip slip, her marriage was the hottest topic in the comments. She addressed the situation in the most Bardi way possible. “I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend” she said. “And it’s really hard to have no d*ck”.

She went on to admit that the new Rolls-Royce he gifted her definitely helped his case. “I do like material things,” admitted Cardi. “What do you want me to do, the ni**a gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some d*ck for my birthday.” The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also gave the world some insight regarding their ups and downs. “We’re some really typical two young motherfu**ers, got married early, that’s what we are,” she said. “We’re not no different than y’all fu**in’ dysfunctional ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public. And I’m more retarded.”

You can see footage from the live stream below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Cardi B Explains Her Reasoning For Taking Offset Back, Once Again  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Cardi B , offset

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!
 17 hours ago
10.16.20
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 19 hours ago
10.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 5 days ago
10.12.20
MEXICO-COLOMBIA-MUSIC-J BALVIN
J Balvin Latest Artist To Secure Meal With…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.20
Megan Thee Stallion Performs ‘Savage’ & ‘Don’t Stop’…
 2 weeks ago
10.04.20
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
 2 weeks ago
10.01.20
Shawn Mendes Teases New Music With Cryptic Clip…
 2 weeks ago
10.01.20
Usher, Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl Sovereign…
 2 weeks ago
10.01.20
Cardi B Says ‘I Could Date Any Man…
 3 weeks ago
09.25.20
Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Baby!
 3 weeks ago
09.25.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
Watch BTS Perform “Dynamite” & More For NPR’s…
 4 weeks ago
09.21.20
You Can Now Rent The ‘Fresh Prince Of…
 1 month ago
09.15.20
Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in ‘Don’t Worry…
 1 month ago
09.15.20
Chris Evans attends The premiere of "Knives Out" in Los Angeles
Oh Captain! Chris Evans Accidentally Shows Off His…
 1 month ago
09.14.20
Photos
Close